Difference between Liberals & Nationalists

IT is still imagined in some quarters that the real difference between the Liberals and the Nationalists is that while the latter want immediate and complete self-government, the former is prepared to accept a substantial instalment of it to start with. This may or may not have been true four years ago. It is certainly not true today when both want complete responsible government, and want it immediately in the sense that they want immediate Parliamentary provision for the speediest possible transfer of all governmental power to the people’s chosen representatives, the transfer to take place according to the wishes of the people and to be completed within a specified period not exceeding 10 years or so in any case. Today even more than in the past, the only essential difference between the two is in the sphere of methods. While most of the Liberals still seem to think in terms of ordinary constitutional agitation, of petitioning, protest and prayer, most of the non-co-operators still seem to think in terms of either obstruction in the Councils or civil disobedience and other forms of non-violent non-co-operation outside the Councils. Here again, the difference between the two is largely due to a lack of clear thinking. Ordinary constitutional agitation, as summing up the whole of our political method, has already been tried and found wanting, and civil disobedience and obstruction are too rich and spicy a food for consumption by the average citizen for a protracted period. It is surely no mere accident that some of the very men who until recently had been the loudest in their condemnation of non-co-operation and obstruction have now begun to talk rather freely of the possible necessity and desirability of both.