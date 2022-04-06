Discrimination Against Mahatma Gandhi

THE worst of it is that not only is no discrimination being made in favour of Mahatma Gandhi, but he is actually being treated worse than prisoners of his class elsewhere. As he is a simple-imprisonment prisoner, he can be given no work and is, we believe, entitled to his own clothes. As regards diet, no substantial discrimination has ever been necessary for him, for even outside he has lived on jail diet. There has been variation in only one respect. Outside he used to have three meals; now he has two. We do not know if this is because under jail rules, a prisoner can have only two meals or because goat's milk, which is very kindly allowed to him as a substitute for the dal and the vegetable, is more costly than the latter. Unless the deprivation to which Mahatma Gandhi is subjected is purely voluntary, public opinion will wonder at the rigidity of a system which could not be altered even in so small a detail out of regard for the health or the habits of “such a popular and revered leader”. But it is when we come to the things that the wonder deepens into amazement. Think of the Mahatma being kept in a solitary cell which is locked from outside at night, and not being allowed his own bedding or his own utensils. In all these respects, political prisoners are much better treated in other Provinces, not excepting our own, and we have a right to enquire why Mahatma Gandhi should not be at least as well be treated as the others. And is the treatment that is being accorded to him not in contravention of the spirit of the declaration made by the Government of India in the Indian Legislature and the Secretary of State in Parliament? Once more, do the authorities really imagine that by such treatment they are helping in the solution of the Indian problem?