Disqualification of Double-crossers

HAVING benefited the most from floor-crossing and become “a conglomeration of defectors”, the Congress could choose its time for a ban and to so shape it as to provide for future contingencies. The timing and wording of the Constitution (32nd amendment) Bill show that this is precisely what the party has done. Judging by numbers, the Congress is in an impregnable position almost throughout the country and it can afford to forgo further switch-overs of political loyalties to its rolls. But some loopholes have evidently been found necessary to enable the party to consolidate its position in states such as Bihar, Orissa and Kerala where it still banks on the support of allies to hold the reins. No wonder an eminently reasonable recommendation of the Committee that considered anti-defection measures has been turned down. Since dangling the carrot of ministership or other office of profit has done the trick at crucial times, the party has prudently kept its options open. Uma Shankar Dixit contends that rendering a defector ineligible for certain offices of profit for a stipulated period will not provide an adequate solution. Instead, he has proposed a constitutional amendment to disqualify a defector from continued membership of the legislature. Any MP or MLA who voluntarily gives up membership of the political party on whose ticket he was elected or defies the whip while voting would be deemed a defector. But an expelled person can still cross over with impunity! In no case is the disqualification to be automatic. Unless the aggrieved political party’s hierarchy lodges a complaint, the defector would be able to have the best of both worlds.