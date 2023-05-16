‘DISRUPTION OF THE EMPIRE’

THE position of Indians in various parts of the British Empire has raised a number of conflicting issues, in reconciling which the Imperial Government has done nothing with determination and courage. Sastry’s recent tour in the self-governing dominions was intended to secure the recognition of equal treatment to Indians who have settled down in different parts of the Empire; and although his mission was not quite successful, it was hoped that the principle of equality would be conceded and pressure would be brought upon reluctant parts of the Empire to do so. But instead of any progress being made in the settlement of this problem, the weakness of the Colonial office led to the irreconcilable attitude of the white settlers in Kenya who threaten to treat Indians as inferiors. The most disconcerting feature of the problem is the attitude of the South African Union in lending support to the unreasonable claims of the white settlers and placing difficulties in the way of reconciliation in Kenya. The Outlook says the Kenya problem affects white Africa as a whole — the self-governing part as well as the dependent colonies — and that General Smuts’ recent letter to the Kenya settlers means that if the Imperial Government should ‘break faith’ with the settlers, the latter have only to appeal to South Africa. The journal adds that such a course might disrupt the Empire. General Smuts cannot surely be unaware of the mischievous nature of his suggestion. If the Imperial Government should ‘break faith’ with Indians, what is his solution? Apparently, he has no responsibility to solve this problem and he looks only at one side of the question.