Doaba Murders

While we express our unreserved condemnation of the lawless doings of the Babbar Akali Jatha, we cannot but disapprove of some of the measures adopted by the local authorities with the ostensible object of bringing the offenders to book. It is not only the right but the duty of the government to trace the actual culprits and have them punished; but it is equally its duty to ensure that the innocent do not suffer with the guilty. Reports have been received that the operations of the police and the military are not confined to individuals but have been directed against whole villages, with the result that a large number of persons, who presumably had nothing to do with the actions of the Babbar Akali Jatha, have been harassed and terrorised. We can understand official anxiety to teach a lesson to those who committed murders and other violent crimes to terrorise those who were supposed to be ‘loyalists’; but the government should not be so ill-advised as to lose all sense of discrimination between the innocent and the guilty, and permit its agents to resort to measures, the only effect of which can be to terrorise the whole of the rural population of the affected area. These measures, which are not only illegal but extremely unwise, together with the Commissioner’s order prohibiting the proposed inquiry by the SGPC, are bound to create a most unfortunate impression on the public mind. The government should not lose sight of the fact that while it can rightfully claim public sympathy in all lawful and reasonable action it may take to quell an actual disturbance, it not only loses that sympathy and support by resort to measures of wholesale repression but also runs the risk of exacerbating public feeling.