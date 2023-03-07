DOUBLING THE SALT DUTY

IT is an odd commentary on their professed love of the poor that our bureaucrats should think of them whenever they are in financial difficulty. Last year, when the Finance Member did not know how to make his two ends meet, he proposed, among other things, that the salt duty, which is nothing if not a tax upon one of the too few essentials of life to the poor man in India, should be doubled. The Assembly, however, refused to sanction the increase, with the result that the proposal had to be abandoned. It has again been revived this year, and this time not only is it unaccompanied by other proposals, the incidence of which would fall mostly upon those best able to bear it, but there is no attempt at even explaining why a proposal rejected by the Assembly only last year should be considered the only sound method of raising further revenue this year. The part of the Finance Member’s speech relating to this matter is worth quoting in full:--“What form, then, is the new taxation to take? We have carefully reviewed the existing taxes. In particular we have examined those taxes which were proposed last year, and not accepted. We have come to the conclusion that the right course is to ask the House to agree to an increase in the salt tax to Rs. 2-8 a maund.” This is admirably brief, but it makes out no case. All that it means and implies is that in the opinion of the Finance Member and his colleagues, the back of the poor man in India is still broad enough to bear any fresh burden which the Government may in its wisdom see fit to lay upon it, and that however other classes of the people may fail the Government, the poor man never will.