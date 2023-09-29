DR KITCHLEW’S EXPLANATION

ON another page will be found a bulletin which has just been issued by Dr Kitchlew with the object, as he says, of elucidating the exact position with regard to Civil Disobedience. That an attempt in this direction was badly needed, all who have followed the recent controversy on the subject in the Press will readily admit. Unhappily, it cannot be said that this particular attempt has been very successful. It certainly raises more questions than it answers. To begin with, we are told that “it must be remembered that the resolution was passed by the Congress after the compromise had been effected.” If this is an answer to those who have been saying that the support which the Swaraj party gave to this resolution was the price that was demanded from them for the compromise on the Council Entry question, Dr Kitchlew is really seeking to answer himself. Did he not say in his speech in support of this resolution in the subjects committee that “it was a part of the compromise on the Council Entry question and should be accepted without much discussion?” Then again, it is said that “the support given to the resolution by the leaders of both parties was unanimous.” Who ever doubted it? The question is not whether the leaders of both parties gave unanimous support to it, but whether they, and especially the leaders of the Swaraj party, were justified in giving their support to it, after having told the country again and again that the conditions were not ripe for a campaign of Civil Disobedience. It is to that question, if any, that an answer was necessary, and it is that question which Dr Kitchlew does not answer.