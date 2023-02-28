Dyarchy worse than a house divided

IN his Presidential address at the National Conference, Dr. Sapru, after stating that in certain responsible quarters he had found the feeling that dyarchy could not endure and that the time had come when provincial autonomy should be granted, invited the Ministers in the Provinces to give the public the benefit of their experience in this matter. At least one Minister has already responded to this invitation. In his speech at the meeting in the Sanatan Dharma College, at which Professor Gulshan Rai read an interesting paper on “Dyarchy at Work”, Lala Harkishan Lal declared that he could find that dyarchy had proved a failure. It was a well-known truth that a house divided against itself could not stand, and dyarchy, as it actually existed meant something worse than a house divided against itself — it meant dyarchy within dyarchy — which was perhaps only another way of saying that we have as many Governments in the Provinces as there are members of the Executive Council and Ministers. That such an arrangement cannot work satisfactorily no experience is needed to show, and it must be said in fairness to the authors of the Reforms and particularly the Joint Committee of Parliament that they not only anticipated the difficulty, but actually suggested a number of safeguards with a view to partially mitigating it. These were that, while each half of the Government should be responsible for its own policy and measures, the habit of joint deliberation between the two halves should be fostered as regards all matters of any real importance, that in the sphere of action as distinguished from deliberation each half should “act in concert together,” and lastly that both as between the two halves of the Government and as between the members or either half itself the Governor must “hold the balance between divergent policies and different ideals and prevent discord and friction.”