‘EDUCATION’ IN THE BA COURSE

THE debate that took place at a recent meeting of the Punjab Legislative Council on a resolution moved by a Mussalman member, urging the annulment of a university regulation empowering arts colleges to include ‘education’ as a theoretical and professional subject in the BA course, was eminently characteristic. If there is one thing which cannot escape the notice of even a casual observer of the proceedings of this body as at present constituted, it is the tendency on every seriously contested subject of the three groups of members to combine to defeat the independent section, the official and the Muslim members and a small number of rural Hindu members who usually follow the lead of Ch Lal Chand. This is exactly the tendency that was fully manifested in connection with the debate under reference. Every single official member and every single Mussalman member voted on one side, while the overwhelming majority of Hindu and Sikh members — all, in fact, save four who constituted the category just referred to — voted on the other. And yet, if ever there was a subject which no one would have ordinarily deemed capable of being treated on a communal, or ‘rural vs urban’ or ‘official vs non-official’ basis, it was the subject of this resolution. As a matter of fact, few would have thought, if the debate had not actually taken place, that the regulation to which it related was at all a fit subject for a strenuous discussion in a council which had so many urgent subjects awaiting its consideration.

