Education one of India’s vital needs

While Sir Lloyd George’s diagnosis of the trouble is only partially correct, the remedy he prescribes for it will commend itself to all right-thinking persons. He said: “Can that suspicion and that distrust be eradicated until the masses are sufficiently educated to form for themselves right and independent judgments and to recognise where their true interests lie? I think not, and I am strongly convinced that to educate the masses up to that point is India’s first vital need today, and the second need and one in my judgment equally vital arises out of the fact that India has been very definitely committed in the last few years to a democratic form of government and to that end it is necessary that the electorate, a large body of people, should be sufficiently educated to understand that they and they alone are responsible for the selection of the personnel and policy of government on the transferred side.” While this is true, two reservations have to be made even here. In the first place, Sir George can scarcely be unaware that it is the bureaucracy itself which has been responsible for the extraordinarily slow progress of education so far. For a quarter of a century and more, Indian reformers have been crying themselves hoarse over this paramount need of the country and one of them, the illustrious Mr Gokhale, actually introduced a Bill, which, if accepted at the time, would have advanced the country a long way towards the goal by now. It was the bureaucracy and the bureaucracy alone which prevented its adoption. Secondly, let no one be under the delusion that the agitation for self-government can or will wait, while the process of education goes on, pending its reaching a particular point.