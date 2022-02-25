EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNDER THE NEW REGIME

IT is for two reasons that we can no longer maintain silence regarding the controversy which Professor Gulshan Rai has, by his letters in The Tribune, succeeded in raising. One is the intrinsic importance of the subject with which the letters deal. The other is the tendency, not unnatural in this class of cases, for the controversy to assume a racial character and for the real issue to be overlooked or evaded. So far as the first reason is concerned, we need scarcely say much. Everyone who is in the least conversant with the actual state of things is aware that there never was a period in the history of the Educational Service in the Province when there was such widespread discontent and dissatisfaction among so large a body of its members as this moment. It is inconceivable that this discontent can be confined only to those immediately affected, instead of spreading among that large section of the public which, whether directly or indirectly, is interested in them. It is also inconceivable that it can fail to react unfavourably upon the efficiency and character of the work of the officers concerned and, indeed, of the department generally, a department of which it can be said that there is no other branch of the administration in which the difference between efficient and inefficient work is so great in itself. From both points of view, it is clearly of the very first importance that steps should be taken to remove the problems. And these steps can only be taken if public opinion properly asserts itself. The second reason is equally imperative. It is clear from the replies to Mr. Gulshan Rai’s letters that in some quarters those letters have been interpreted as an attempt to prevent justice being done to the Muslim members of the Service and the Mussalman community generally. Our reading is that justice ought to be done.