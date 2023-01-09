Effect upon the Near East situation

MORE important to the world generally and India and Islam in particular than the possible ultimate effect of the rupture (that has occurred at the Paris conference) upon Great Britain’s continental policy is the effect it is likely to have immediately upon the negotiations at Lausanne. Ismet Pasha, indeed, declared in an interview that he had no intention of taking advantage of the situation created by the rupture. But it is impossible for England and France to disagree regarding so important a matter as the reparations to the extent of following divergent policies, without that disagreement affecting their general outlook and their mutual relations; and it is impossible for Ismet Pasha himself not to feel strengthened in the pursuit of his policy and programme by the knowledge that the two powers whose general agreement has hitherto been the greatest obstacle in his way are no longer united in their international policy and purpose. It is a matter of common knowledge that the agreement of France with England in this matter of the Near East was largely the outcome of France’s anxiety that England should support her in the matter of the reparations. Now that England has definitely refused to lend her this support, France is likely to reconsider her attitude towards the Near East question, which until recently has been distinctly pro-Turkish, and of this reconsideration Ismet Pasha will in all probability have the fullest advantage, whether he wishes or not. With Russia definitely on her side, with her two principal opponents divided in their policy and purpose, and with the prospect of one of them actually going over to her side, the diplomatic position of Turkey at this moment is better than at any time during these months.