SIR Henry Sharp was the Educational Commissioner with the Government of India before he retired from service about a year ago. Like many superannuated Anglo-Indians, he finds solace in devoting his leisure hours to topics relating to the administration of this “great dependency”. Sir Henry has written an article titled “India in the Balance” in the April number of the Nineteenth Century and After. The title of the article appears to our mind to be misleading or, at any rate, not well-chosen. “Encouraging the British” or “In the interests of the Service” would have certainly been a more expressive title. The entire article, from beginning to end, is an attempt at allaying “pessimism” among the Services — a feeling which haunts the minds of many members of the Services and which, bruited about in various ways, deters the British youth from seeking an Indian career. Sir Henry Sharp believes that the fears are unfounded. We agree with the writer in this conclusion, although for different reasons. Sir Henry believes that Indian cannot hope to obtain Swaraj for several decades to come and that being his belief, he sees no reason why British youth should not continue to enter the services as hithertofore. To Sir Henry, India is still a “ward” of which the British are the “Trustees” and he makes an appeal, almost altruistic in tone, to British officers, present and prospective, not “to abandon the task” of administering India. England has, according to him, undertaken in India a mighty task. “She has carried it out in a manner which has moved foreign observers to wonder. She has conducted India to a highly critical stage in her political development,” he said.