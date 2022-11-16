THE Pioneer has made a discovery about the enemies of India. Who do you think, gentle reader, are these enemies? Not the reactionaries in India and the die-hards in England who would fain keep India forever from the enjoyment of her birthright; not the correspondents of English newspapers whose one business in life is to mislead English and, in fact, world opinion regarding the happenings in India; nor even the section of the Anglo-Indian Press which is egging the Government on to repression, and whose activities, in the opinion of so many among us, constitute a menace not merely to the peace of India but to all prospects of an amicable settlement of the Indian problem; but Mahatma Gandhi and his associates who have been asking the people to sacrifice everything they have to secure the national self-respect and constitutional independence of their country. It is the activities of these men which are clearly responsible for the ferment that exists in the country, and it is that ferment to which is traceable, either directly or indirectly, the increase in crime and lawlessness, which, in its turn has cost India a lot of money! “If the force of public opinion,” writes our contemporary, “had rendered impossible the subversive campaigns which have been carried on during the past four years by the enemies of their country, much human suffering would have been averted and the finances of India would not have been in their present parlous conditions.” What is this “public opinion” which could not diagnose a disease so simple, and apply a remedy so obvious! We have a suspicion that “the enemies of India” are not without a plausible answer to this excellent reasoning.