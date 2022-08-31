ENTRY INTO THE COUNCILS

THE best thing for non-co-operators, from their own point of view, when Mass Civil Disobedience is out of the question and Individual Civil Disobedience has been proved to be ineffective, is to rescind the boycott of the Councils and to test and utilise the power of the constituencies to hasten the end of an irresponsible government. Since it has been admitted even by those who do not see eye to eye with us in this matter that the course we suggest is not incompatible with either the Bardoli programme or the basic principle of non-co-operation, we can imagine the objections to our proposal. The most important objection is one with which we have dealt at length, namely, in what precise way the entry of non-co-operators into the Councils will be helpful to the cause — the transformation of the bureaucratic rule into a fully responsible government. We will only say that the last 18 months’ working of the Councils has shown that the Councils can be made both a real power on the side of the people and a stepping stone to something greater than themselves. It was the Indian Social Reformer, we believe, which once said that the difference between the liberals and non-co-operators was that one stood for power and the other for freedom. The antithesis, like all sayings of an epigrammatic nature, was only partially true, but did embody the deeper and the more important half of the truth. It is true that the non-co-operators and other persons still in the Congress believe far more actively in the principle of liberty than the vast majority of those who are in the Council, and the result of this drawback in the latter is writ large in the proceedings of all Legislatures in the country, Central and Provincial, during these eventful months.