ENTRY INTO THE COUNCILS

THE report of the C.D. Committee is yet to be published. As will be seen from a telegram published elsewhere in this issue, the President has fixed 5th November for its publication. But certain non-co-operating newspapers appear to have got wind of its content already. One of these journals, which has always been strongly opposed to any change in the programme of non-co-operation, unless it be in the direction of civil disobedience, begins its leading article of Friday with the significant words, “Non-co-operation is dead! Long live the Councils! Such is the new cry of a certain section of non-co-operators. To these men, non-co-operation was never a solemn truth, which is perhaps another way of saying that these non-co-operators never looked upon non-co-operation as anything else than a means to an end, and even as a means they never considered various parts of its programme sacrosanct.” Another journal, also of the same school, goes even further and writes with direct reference to the C.D. Committee itself:--“It is an open secret that the Committee appointed by the Congress to enquire into the possibility of starting civil disobedience has transformed itself into a Committee on Council entry. The Committee was appointed to judge the fitness of the country for civil disobedience. It was irrelevant for it to enquire into the question of Council entry at all. It is also understood that even on this question the Committee has not been able to come to any decision. But whatever the Committee recommends it is undeniable that the question of a radical revision of the national programme, involving alterations even on basic principles, has been pushed forward with energy by a small section working from inside the Councils.”