EXCESSES AT GURU-KA-BAGH

FEW who have read the Recollections could have forgotten the fine passage in a letter to Lord Minto in which Lord Morley describes the simplicity of the logic of repression. Misgovernment, he writes, provokes resistance, and resistance is made the ground for further misgovernment. That puts the whole thing in a nutshell. Our officials first allow their subordinates a free hand to act as they please, with the result that not only are innocent persons made to suffer by being arrested and sent to prison, but other excesses are perpetrated which shock the conscience of the community. And when the community demands that the innocent persons who have been sent to prison should be released and the official authors of the excesses suitably be dealt with, they proceed to blow hot and cold. To the first part of the demand they say one of two things; either the men are a menace to law and order, that they have been convicted by courts of law and the interests of society demand that they should not escape the just consequences of their action; or that they can be released only on their giving an undertaking either never again to do what, in fact, they never did, or at any rate to be of good behaviour during the expired period of their terms of imprisonment, thus admitting that their behaviour has not been good in the past. When, however, they come to deal with the second demand, they change their ground. The question is that of not raking up the past. “We all want that the past should be forgotten. That is the only way to heal the wound,” they say. All know that this is the line of argument which our officials adopted on the morrow of Martial Law, when the country demanded the release of the prisoners. They are adopting the line of argument with reference to the Guru-ka-bagh affair, where policemen and other officials committed excesses.