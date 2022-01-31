Exit by two Chief Ministers

TWO controversial Chief Ministers have staged an inglorious exit in 48 hours for identical reasons. Though both were imbued with a sincere desire to serve their State and accomplish what their predecessors could not, they forgot that for political survival solid party backing and a rapport with the various groups of politicians was far more important than economic development, both have been the victims of factional rivalries and party infighting. Mr. S.C. Shukla in particular has paid the price for becoming dictatorial in his methods and crossing swords with leaders, including Mr. D.P. Mishra, who has for years commanded the goodwill of the highest in the land. Right since the day he backed the wrong candidate in the Presidential election and thus incurred Mrs. Gandhi’s displeasure, he should have known what was in store for him when the day of reckoning came. Though he had the initial advantages of a truly nationalist family background, a distinctive personality and unbounded energy, he created many political enemies in crucial regions of Madhya Pradesh. Persistent defiance of the Congress high command in respect of his ministerial team and the strange spectacle of the State Election Committee denying him a ticket from his own constituency virtually clinched the issue. His refusal to dismiss five Ministers against whom serious charges of corruption had repeatedly been levelled was indefensible. When finally he did agree to drop some colleagues in view of the Central leadership’s censure, it was too late. He lost all claim to public sympathy by his actions. And then he sought to penalise a few innocent junior Ministers — a step that caused much frustration and disillusionment among the rank and file of the party.