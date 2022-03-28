Exit the Press Act

IT is with pleasure we learn that the Bill for the repeal of the Press Act was passed by the Legislative Assembly at its meeting on Saturday. The general ascendancy of the forces of reaction in England as well as in India coupled with the vigorous use which some of the Local Governments, especially our own, have for some time been making of their drastic power under the Act had raised a suspicion in the public mind as to whether the Bill would be passed this session. Even the announcement of the Home Member that the Bill would be taken up for final passage on Wednesday, which in many quarters was naturally welcomed with a sigh of relief, did not remove this suspicion, which was further deepened by the statement recently made on the subject by the Under Secretary of State, as well as the absence of all news from Delhi between Wednesday, when the Bill was to have been brought up for final disposal, and Saturday. Now all this suspicion disappears. The two further stages that remain will cause neither anxiety nor trouble. Once the Government has brought forward the motion, the rest may be taken as a matter of course. The Council of State will pass the measure with as little ado as the Legislative Assembly, and the viceregal assent, which is only a matter of formality in regard to all Government measures, is all the more so in regard to a measure like the present, which besides being only a tardy response to public opinion, meets with no opposition during its passage through the Legislature. The fact of the matter is that there never was a measure on our statute book which was so literally without a friend in any responsible quarter, except among certain provincial administrators who found it useful for their purpose while it lasted, as this Act.