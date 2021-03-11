Extorting courtesy

WHEN the Reforms were on the legislative anvil many members of the Indian Civil Service, of course with honourable exceptions, made no secret of their dislike, even resentment, at the contemplated order of things which they could see would inevitably result in dethroning them from that position of power and prestige, the enjoyment of which they had come to look upon as their inalienable right. Although the Reforms have now been in working order for more than a year, it appears that some members of the covenanted service in the province have not been able to change their vision, particularly in regard to Indian members of Executive Councils and Ministers. They simply refuse to show to their official superiors that respect and courtesy, to which the latter are entitled by virtue of the office they hold. This tendency on the part of certain officials must have become particularly marked in Behar so to make it necessary for the Governor to issue within the brief space of one month two circulars enjoining upon officials the necessity of calling upon Executive Councillors or Ministers when the latter happen to be stationed at headquarters. That Behar is not the only sinner in this respect will be evident from the instance quoted by a Calcutta paper. When Lord Carmichael was Governor of Bengal, an Indian member of the Executive Council paid a visit to a mufassil town. All the local European covenanted officers managed to absent themselves from the town on one pretext or another. On the matter being brought to the notice of Lord Carmichael, a circular was issued making it incumbent on high officials to be present on the occasion of the visit of an Executive Councillor. No such complaint in the Punjab has been brought to our notice but if there are officials who have acted in this manner or propose to act thus, they will do well to profit by the example of Behar.