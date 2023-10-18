Extraordinary logic

THE Civil and Military Gazette, in its issue of Wednesday, wrote: “The absence of anything in the nature of popular disturbance, or even visible excitement, is in itself a justification of the Punjab Government’s action in arresting the leaders of the Akali movement. It is a proof of the general acceptance of the fact that the government had good reason for setting the law in motion. There was similar calmness throughout the country, it will be recalled, when the arrests of the Ali Brothers and Mr Gandhi were ordered; and in each of those cases, it was recognised, as it must be in the present case even more strongly, that the government had carried patience and forbearance to the extreme limit before stepping in to vindicate its authority in the face of the deliberate challenge. In each of those cases, too, it is beyond question that the government’s long-deferred action had a most salutary effect on the disturbed political atmosphere, and it can hardly be doubted that similarly good results will follow on the present occasion.” Our contemporary, to quote its own words repeated several times during the last year and a half, is evidently anxious to have the best of both worlds. If the arrest of a professedly non-violent popular leader is followed by a disturbance, the arrest is justified on the ground that the non-violence is only a cloak, and that in reality, both the leader and his followers are violent. If, on the other hand, the arrest of such a man is not followed by a disturbance, the fact only proves that the people are not with their so-called leader, but with the government which has arrested him.