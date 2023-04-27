WHILE the opinion has been freely expressed both in the press and by the more independent members of the Legislative Assembly that by this action of enhancing the salt duty the Governor-General has jeopardised the success of the reforms, there are two other aspects of the matter, as important as this one, which do not appear to have received the attention they should have. One is that the action of His Excellency has not only jeopardised the success of the reforms at some future time but also is itself a clear proof of the failure of the reforms. After all, the aim of the reforms was nothing else than that autocracy should definitely disappear and its place should be taken by the Government with the consent of the governed. The certification, coming on top of so many other measures of the same type, shows clearly that this aim has not been fulfilled, that autocracy is still the governing factor in Indian policies, that the supposed constitutional character of the Government is a delusion. It is immaterial for the purpose of this argument whether it is the Governor-General or the Legislature that is right. Whoever may be right, the fact is indisputable that they are not pulling in the same direction. If the Governor-General is right, he has clearly failed to carry the country with him. If the Legislature is right, it has equally failed to bend the Governor-Governor to its will. In either case, the failure of the reforms is undeniable. The other aspect of the matter which has been generally overlooked is that the prophecy which some of us made two years ago that the Government would treat the Moderates with scant courtesy once the pressure of non-co-operation was lifted, has been fulfilled to the letter.