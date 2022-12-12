PARADOXICAL as it may seem, there is a sense in which the so-called obstructionists appear to have greater faith in the Reforms than those who are anxious to make out that obstruction can under no circumstances serve any purpose. What is it that the obstructionists want? Nothing else than that the Reformed Councils should be mended or ended, that except in what they regard as the improbable contingency of the Government accepting the lead of Councils with a Congress majority in respect of the Punjab and Khilafat wrongs as well as Swarajya, the working of the reformed Constitution should be rendered an impossibility by bringing about a deadlock. The obstructionists know that they cannot bring about a paralysis of the Government by exercising any of the powers that the present Councils possess, that in the event of a deadlock the bureaucratic Government will not hesitate to use all its powers, including the most extreme ones, for carrying on the ordinary work of administration, and that these powers are sufficient for the purpose. Unless, therefore, we assume that these gentlemen are engaged in a destructive enterprise, we are bound to assume that they believe that the deadlocks will lead to a settlement of the Indian problem according to the wishes of the people of India themselves. This belief rests upon two assumptions, both of which prove their “faith in the Reforms,” though in an entirely different cause from that in which that expression is generally used. First, that it is impossible for any Government to carry on the work of administration permanently by means of its reserve powers of veto and certification, and secondly, that once an electorate has been created, it is impossible for any Government, no matter how powerful, to revert to the order of things when it did not exist.