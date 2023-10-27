THE chapter on gender in the report of the Punjab Census for 1921 contains several interesting facts relating to the social condition of the people. The proportion of females to 1,000 males was 828 in the whole province, while in Delhi it was as low as 733. This deficiency in the female population has been observed in the previous census periods also and is common to Hindus, Mahomedans, Sikhs and other communities. In no other province in India is this deficiency so great as in Punjab — except Baluchistan. Except in Behar, Madras and the Central Provinces, there is a deficiency in the female population in all provinces of India and this is attributed to the ‘disregard to female life’ shown by the population. In Punjab, the lowest proportion of females is to be found in the colony areas and in parts where the Sikhs, among whom until recently female infanticide prevailed, predominate. Even now, it is suspected that this practice is not wholly absent in Central Punjab. The proportion of females to 1,000 males was 853 among Jains, 843 among Mussalmans, 825 among Hindus, 783 among Christians and 764 among Sikhs. The conclusion drawn from the statistics is that more males than females are born in the province, and roughly the proportion is 10 males to nine females. Among Mussalmans and Hindus, greater mortality occurs among boys than among girls during the first five years, but from five to 15 years of age, the drop in the proportion of females is very marked. From 15 to 25 years, the female is in demand and has more attention paid to her, so that during these years the proportion increases.