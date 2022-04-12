THE Indian Progressive Federation has rendered a distinct public service by making a representation to the Government of India in which it voiced the universal feeling in the country regarding the reply which the Under-Secretary of State is alleged to have given to the Lancashire deputation that recently waited upon him and the Secretary of State in the India office. The first report of the interview was disturbing, because while expressing his inability to promise a re-examination of the subject actually suggested by the deputation, namely, a six per cent. import duty on cotton goods and a six per cent countervailing excise duty, the Under-Secretary of State was represented in it as having promised that Lord Peel would consider very carefully the representations which had been made. The official report of the interview, that has since been published by the deputation, shows that the Under-Secretary of State went even further than he was originally understood to have gone. “The ultimate financial responsibility under the Government of India Act,” he said, “rested with the Secretary of State for India, but the Government of India must have a wide latitude in deciding the steps to be taken in particular instances. Sooner or later, Parliament must decide whether or not it should grant complete fiscal autonomy to India.” These words, as the Federation points out, do amount to an indirect attempt to unsettle the convention already established and repeatedly confirmed in favour of India’s fiscal autonomy; and they ought to be an eye-opener to those among us who regardless of the circumstances in the two cases have been asking India to expect her constitution to develop in the same manner and to the same extent by means of the establishment of wise and healthy conventions as the British constitution has admittedly developed.