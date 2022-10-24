FISCAL POLICY IN INDIA

AT a time when the attention of that section of the public which understands the paramount importance of economic issues in the life of a people is largely concentrated on the question of India’s fiscal policy by reason of the publication of the report of the Indian Fiscal Commission, the appearance of a work under the above heading from the pen of a writer who is a scholar and a practical politician must be pronounced highly opportune. The volume, which is published by Messrs. Macmillan and Co., comprises a series of lectures delivered by the author, Dr. Pramathanath Banerjee, at the Calcutta University, of which he is the Minto Professor of Economics, with an Introduction and two Appendices. The first three of the lectures are historical, and deal with the three fairly well-defined chapters into which the fiscal history of India easily divides itself, the days of the East India Company, the days following the transfer of the administration of India to the British Crown, and the period ushered in by the war. It is not necessary for our purpose to notice these lectures, beyond expressing our agreement with the author’s general conclusion that during the first two of these periods, England carried out her own trade policy in India, that policy being protection in her own interest in the first case and free trade (also largely in her own interest) in the second, while during the third period a somewhat different policy has been followed mainly in consequence of the financial stress caused by the war. The fourth lecture deals exhaustively with the highly important question of the theoretical basis of free trade and protection, while the fifth and the sixth give the author’s views on the only practical questions before the Government and the public, those of the right fiscal policy for India.