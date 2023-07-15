Focus on Lala Lajpat Rai in the Assembly

SPEAKING the other day in the Assembly, the Home Member said that the Punjab Government had made the most careful medical inquiry “and those who are interested in him (Lala Lajpat Rai) have no fear that his case would not be fully and sympathetically considered.” We need only say that orders have since been issued by the jail authorities, placing serious and uncalled-for restrictions on the two local outside medical men who were treating Lala Lajpat Rai, restrictions which are bound to prejudicially affect the efficacy of the course of treatment that was being followed. As to Sir Malcolm Hailey’s statement that “those who are interested in Rai have no fear that his case would not be fully and sympathetically considered,” it would certainly have made Sir Malcolm’s meaning clearer, had he told us who those persons are whose confidence in the bureaucracy is so boundless and whose faith in it is so childlike that they expect the government to treat the cases of disturbers of ‘peace’ like Rai with sympathy. Was it not a Punjab official who insinuated in the Assembly that Rai’s release would be an accession of strength to the Babbar Akalis and would be prejudicial to the efforts that were being made by the officials to secure a peaceful celebration of Bakrid? Lastly, for the Home Member to say that Rai could have appealed to the Lahore High Court, which was presided over by an Indian judge, was quite on a par with his other taunting remark about a memorandum not having been receiving from Rai. It is also interesting to inquire what the Home Member meant by referring to the nationality of the Chief Justice.