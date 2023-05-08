MUCH of the present political discontent in India is attributable to the interference and domination of the India Office. Lord Reading began his career by conciliating the people, removing the causes of discontent, and he believed that the non-co-operation movement could be weakened by this process. His earlier ‘policy’ was approved by the thoughtful section of the people and the moderate leaders were enthusiastic in supporting his aims. Subsequently, it was found that the India Office took into its head to interfere, and intrigue succeeded where statesmanship was barren. Even during ES Montagu’s regime, the reactionary elements in England clamoured for vengeance and conspired to defeat the reformers. Gandhi’s arrest, which was wisely put off, was demanded, and with it began the downward course in India; one error after another blindly led the authorities to intensify the conflicting issues and drive the people to the verge of desperation. The obstinacy culminated in the doubling of the salt tax which drove out the best and lifelong friends of the government into opposite camps. Sir Montagu Webb, who could never had been expected to preach democracy and offer solid opposition to government policy, has now stood up in righteous indignation against cruel wrongs. Though his opposition was mainly determined by the folly of salt tax, he has been attacking the entire policy and attitude of the government. The following rebuke of his to the India Office indicates the extent of his feelings in regard to the infliction of heavy losses upon India: “Who is it that has persuaded the government and the Viceroy that our credit will suffer if we leave this petty, vanishing deficit of Rs. 3 crore uncovered? It is nobody in India. It must be our old friends, the financiers of Lombard Street and Capel Court, who have been at their old tricks fooling the India Office.”