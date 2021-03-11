For The Woman He Loved

WHEN it came to a choice between the British Empire and the woman he loved, the Duke of Windsor, then King Edward VIII, found it easy enough to decide. “Whether on the throne or not,” he told Stanley Baldwin, his Prime Minister, “I shall marry, and however painful the prospect, I shall, if necessary, abdicate in order to do so.” This he did on December 10, 1936. A couple of days later, while leaving the shores of England to settle down in an alien land and marry Mrs. Simpson, a commoner and American divorcee, he was swept by many emotions. But, as he once said, of one thing he was certain: so far as he was concerned love had triumphed over the exigencies of politics. With the Duke’s death in Paris on Sunday, some of the controversies, not quite buried in the past, will have an airing again. Baldwin’s unseemly probing missions to find out whether the king’s relations with Wallis Simpson were a fleeting attachment or the real thing and then to dissuade him from his course of action will be judged rather harshly by those who would give precedence to softer sentiments rather than to hypocrisy, constitutional crises and similar ruthless affairs of state. What with her “kitchen concoctions” a la Baltimore, where she learnt the efficacy of a fine dinner, or her forthrightness in her conversations, Mrs. Simpson captivated the heart of her royal fiancé. The Duke had no regrets and he consistently maintained that his marriage was well worth the price he paid. If the clock could be turned back, he said years later, “I would do it all over again.” Self-righteous critics failed to understand that conventions and morality were not identical terms and that regulations could not be called religion. The Duke said in a television interview two years ago that had he continued as king, he would inevitably have clashed with the Establishment even if he had not married Mrs. Simpson.