“Free Expression of opinion”

IN their evidence before the Frontier Committee certain witnesses had referred to the fact that during a recent tour in the Province the Chief Commissioner had discussed the question of amalgamation with those who had come to see him and had expressed his own opinion against it. The statement of these witnesses found practical corroboration in the evidence of the Chief Commissioner himself, who was examined by the Committee on Monday. He said that he had discussed the matter with all the people who came to see him, and that the same thing was done by the Deputy Commissioners as well. He added:-- “What we have all tried to do is to tell the people the objects of the enquiry and we left it to the people to give their opinions freely. I do not think I need say any more than that, but I may add that there has been as great freedom for expression of opinion before the Committee in this Province, as you will find anywhere in the world.” In reply to a further question as to whether he had indicated to the Deputy Commissioners what their policy should be in the matter, the Chief Commissioner said:-- “Certainly not, I sent them each a copy of the terms of reference and told them to take steps to see that the people understood the meaning of the issues.” We suppose the Chief Commissioner himself did, in the course of his talk with those who came to see him, what he had asked the Deputy Commissioners to do, that is to say, took steps to see that they understood the meaning of the issues, which could only mean the pros and cons. If he did, then having regard to the actual circumstances of the case, to which more than one witness pathetically preferred, it is odd for him to contend that there was “as great freedom for expression of opinion before the Committee as existed anywhere in the world.”