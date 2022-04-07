FROM HUMILIATION TO VICTORY

IN the midst of the all but universal gloom cast upon the country by the incarceration of Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders and other manifest proves that for the moment the forces of reaction have obtained a mastery over those of progress, it is apt to be forgotten that the National Week which the country has been celebrating has changed its character. It is no longer a symbol and reminder to the people of their national humiliation. It is a symbol and a reminder to them of their first constitutional victory in the epoch of regeneration on which they entered this day three years ago. To recall either the circumstances under which the whole country observed the 6th of April, 1919, as a day of mourning, of fasting, and prayer, or the events that have happened in the interval and have so largely revolutionised the order of things in the country, political as well as moral, would be to repeat ourselves. Suffice it to say that the law against the enactment of which in the teeth of a universal opposition both in the Council and outside the observance of the day was a visible and emphatic protest, became a dead letter the moment it was passed and has now actually ceased to form a part of the law of the land. So effectively was it killed by the universal agitation in the country brought to focus by the demonstrations on the 6th of April that when some months ago a Committee of the Legislature presided over by the Law Member and including among its members Sir William Vincent himself, who had perhaps been the strongest and most uncompromising advocate of the measure during its passage through the old Council, sat to enquire into the working of repressive laws, not a voice was raised in favour of the retention of this Act, although the political situation then, as viewed officially, was at least as grave as at the time of the passing of the Act and was believed to be getting worse every day.