MR. Sastri’s Bombay speech is the most important, and in the respect of which there is the greatest measure of agreement and of difference of opinion among patriotic and thoughtful Indians. We refer to the part in which he dealt with the question of a further constitutional advance for India. He undoubtedly spoke for the whole country when he declared that “the mind of India would refuse to rest satisfied if nothing was done in the constitutional direction almost immediately.” Indeed there is no important section of the people, no section that is at all entitled to a respectful hearing, which has not made it absolutely clear that it is dissatisfied with things as they are, which has not demanded during the last year and a half that a further step should be taken without any avoidable loss of time towards assimilating India’s position to that of the self-governing members of the Empire. Even those who had originally hailed the reforms as bringing a new heaven to their country and some of whom had in their enthusiasm gone so far as to declare that the Government of India Act had given more to India than her responsible spokesman had themselves asked for have radically revised their opinion during the last few months and joined in the demand for an immediate forward stop. But when from this simple statement of a universal national desire Mr Sastri proceeded to enquire how this desire could best be fulfilled, he at once entered the region of controversy. As was perhaps only to be expected he left non-co-operation, passive resistance and all forms of direct action out of account. But even that did not simplify his task. There were at least three different ways suggested by men of his own party, his own school of thought, which he had to examine.