General Election in England and India

THE fact that by a curious accident the General Election in England has synchronised with the General Election in India makes it possible for those who are so minded to institute a comparison between the conditions in the two countries. Such comparison is necessarily superficial, for there can be no real comparison between a country where parliamentary institutions have been in existence for centuries and another where, since the advent of the British, the rudiments of such institutions were introduced only three years ago. But when this last fact is borne in mind, the points of resemblance between the two cases do strike one as rather remarkable. The proportion of unopposed returns in the two cases is much the same, and in both cases, almost all big leaders have had to fight for their seats. In our own case, indeed, a very large proportion of the Liberal leaders has been actually defeated, while the defeat of some others is certain. Nor is there any material difference between the two cases as regards the proportion of candidates to the total number of seats. In England, there are 1,440 candidates for 615 seats. In many of the Indian provinces, the proportion will, if anything, be larger, which is not surprising, considering that parties in the Western sense are yet to evolve, and even where parties do exist, party conventions and discipline are still undeveloped. On the other hand, there is a glaring contrast between the general excitement and the flood of oratory in England at the time of the election and the quiet days which are still the predominant feature in Indian elections.

