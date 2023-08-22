GOVERNMENT AND KENYA DECISION

While the decision recorded by the Government of India in its resolution on Kenya is in itself as disappointing as it is extremely unsatisfactory, we cannot say that anyone in this country, any well-informed person at any rate, expected anything but a disappointing and unsatisfactory decision in this particular case. Constitutionally, the Government of India is under an obligation to accept the decision of His Majesty’s Government. There was only one way in which it could avoid accepting this, namely, by the members of the Government tendering their resignation as such, and we are not aware that anyone really expected them to take this course. Even the Right Hon Srinivasa Sastri, who paid a glowing tribute to the attitude of the Government of India in this matter, did not expect or even suggest that all members of that Government or even all non-Service members should resign. All that he said was that among the constitutional methods of protest open to India was the simultaneous resignation of all three Indian members of the Government of India, which is a somewhat different thing. The obligation to accept the decision of His Majesty’s Government being there, the reservation subject to which the Government of India actually accepts it, is naturally worthless. Expressing its inability to ask His Majesty’s Government “to reconsider or revise a decision just reached after protracted deliberation,” it tells us that it “must nevertheless reserve to itself the liberty of making such representations as may be necessary whenever in future a legitimate opportunity should present itself, either as a result of the experience gained or by a change of events or otherwise.”