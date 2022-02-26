GOVERNMENT AND NON-CO-OPERATION

EVER since the publication of the Bardoli resolutions in the Press, speculation had been rife as to what the Government was going to do and when it was going to do it. On the first point most responsible critics seemed to agree. The opinion was general that the Bardoli resolutions amounted to the suspension of all the aggressive activities of non-co-operators and, as such, more than fulfilled the conditions insisted upon by the Viceroy and other high officials in December as a preliminary to peace negotiations; and it was generally expected that the Government of India would make a suitable response to the new spirit. On the second point, the prophets seemed to differ in one small detail, namely, whether the Government of India would move at once or would wait until the All-India Congress Committee had ratified the decision of the Working Committee. That it would not and could not wait longer was the common ground among all Independent and Liberal organs and among the sections of the community they respectively represent. Even the saner section of the Anglo-Indian Press seemed to be in substantial accord with this opinion. This being the position, it should be easy to imagine the intensity of the disappointment caused by Sir William Vincent’s announcement in the Legislative Assembly that the Government did not intend altering its policy in view of the Bardoli resolutions. And what is the ground of the Government’s decision? To quote from Sir Vincent’s statement, the Government can “discover in the resolutions no indication of any fundamental change in the attitude and policy of the non-co-operation party.” The answer to this contention is that this is the first time that the Government or anyone else has said there must be a fundamental change in the attitude and policy in regard to them.
