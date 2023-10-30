GOVERNOR ON HINDU-MUSLIM QUESTION

MORE than ordinary interest attaches to the two speeches made by Sir Edward Maclagan last week — one at the dinner given to him by the non-official members of the Punjab Legislative Council at Stiffle’s Hotel on Friday night, the other at the last meeting of that Council held the next morning — not only because of the intrinsic importance of some of the subjects dealt with by His Excellency, but because in these speeches, and especially the last, is contained the estimate formed of the work of the non-official members by the highest official authority in this province. Opinion may and doubtless will differ as regards the correctness or otherwise of that estimate, but those who differ most from it will perhaps be the readiest to admit its value in the sense of which Cobden was thinking in his famous estimate of The Times newspaper. “You may take my word for it,” said the distinguished apostle of Free Trade, “you never can be in the path for success in any great measure of policy, unless you are in opposition to that journal.” We mean neither disrespect to nor any disparagement of Sir Maclagan in a personal sense when we say that as head of the Government, it was scarcely possible for him to express any decided opinion regarding the worth and work of the Council that ceased to function on Saturday, without affording a clue to the popular party, the party of self-government, as to what they should think of that body. It is ten to one that they have only to reverse His Excellency’s verdict in order to form a correct opinion, correct from their own point of view, the point of view of the object they have placed before themselves.