Govt and SGPC communiques

THE Punjab Government issued the following press communique on Saturday last: “The editors of newspapers published in Punjab are warned that the publication of any communique emanating from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) or the Akali Dal, which have been proclaimed as illegal associations, from whatever source they may reach them, will render them liable to prosecution.” Apart from its omission to state under what section of what law the threatened action will be taken, the government has evidently no idea of the impossible position which this communique creates for every single newspaper in the country, English or vernacular. The SGPC communiques, in many cases, contain nothing else than news items. There is nothing to prevent anyone from copying these communiques and sending them for publication to a newspaper, as mere items of news and without mentioning the source from which they emanate. What is the unsuspecting newspaper to do? It can avoid publishing the items only if it resolves not to publish any item of news whatever regarding the activities of the Sikhs, whether they are political or strictly religious. Is it the government’s intention then that the Press should refrain from publishing any news whatever regarding events and proceedings, which, more than any other, excite public interest and curiosity at the present moment? If so, why does it not ask the newspapers to shut shop? It is one thing to ask the Press not to advertise the SGPC and the Akali Dal, and not to publish anything that is seditious. It is quite another thing to ask it, on pain of prosecution, not to publish communiques emanating from these bodies.

