GRANTS-IN-AID TO SECONDARY SCHOOLS

IN a recent issue, a correspondent drew attention to a circular issued by the Punjab Government (Ministry of Education) intimating the inspectors of schools about the addition of new regulations to the Punjab Education Code regarding grants-in-aid to schools, with the ostensible object of ‘effecting economy’ as well as dispensing equity to various communities and different areas of the province. We have since seen the circular in question (dated November 6, 1923) and have carefully studied its contents. While we admire the enthusiasm with which the desire to effect economy is enunciated in the prefatory portion of the circular, we cannot help remarking that the enunciation of this desire appears to be merely a cloak for certain changes on communal lines in the educational policy of the government — changes which, as we have repeatedly pointed out, are deeply prejudicial to the true progress of the country. The scheme that has been decided upon is such that certain communities and areas are bound to suffer in order to benefit certain other communities and areas. The principle of economy in fact is made a ground for reserving large portions of future educational grants by the government for particular communities and areas. The circular says in effect: “We have limited funds; so, we must economise. But since we must also see that certain communities and areas do not fail to get better facilities for educational development, which these limited funds cannot afford if certain other communities and areas are allowed to partake of them freely, let these latter yield a large part of their legitimate share to the former.” And this, we are naively told, is “equity” in education!

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.