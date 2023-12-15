THE paper read by Sir William Vincent at the Royal Colonial Institute on ‘Great Britain’s Work in India’, of which Reuters has wired a fairly full summary to this country, appears on the whole to have been characterised by a breadth of view and a fair-mindedness which will be an agreeable surprise to many of us in this country who knew Sir Vincent mainly as a reactionary. Undoubtedly, the main purpose of the paper was to glorify the Services in India, and especially Sir Vincent’s own Service, to make out that the members of these Services had “rendered great service to the Empire”, that “it was their one endeavour to maintain a high standard of efficiency and integrity in the administration”, to “promote the welfare of the country, to do justice and prevent oppression and injustice”, and that “this duty was often carried out with the sacrifice of lives, family ties and even pecuniary prospects.” A more one-sided and overwrought picture than this is difficult to think of. To use the expressive words of the lecturer himself, it almost entirely ignores the debit side. But much may be forgiven to a man who, while thus eulogising his own Service in unmeasured terms, does not forget to add that so far as British rule itself is concerned, there is a dark as well as a bright side, and that there have been regrettable faults both of omission and commission. Among other things, he expressed the opinion that the British “had failed in their primary education policy, in not having devoted more money and time to agricultural development, in not training the people for the Army or giving them administrative experience, in not developing the system of local self-government and in not preparing the people for self-government.”

