Hindu-Muslim differences

IN addition to passing the four resolutions to which we referred yesterday, the Congress took three more steps to eliminate the causes of friction between the two communities and place their union on a more firm basis. It appointed a committee of five gentlemen — two Hindus, two Mahomedans and one Sikh — to enquire on the spot into the methods adopted by either party in carrying on its proselytising campaign and recommend measures for the prevention of corrupt practices. Secondly, it instructed local Congress Committees to establish under their supervision and control corps of civil guards open to all Indians for the maintenance of peace and order and performing other civil duties. This particular proposal had, as our readers are aware, emanated from Pandit Malaviya more than a year ago and its acceptance by the Congress marked a most important step in advance. Our only suggestion is that so far as the constitution and composition of the civil guards are concerned, the principle of communal representation should be ruthlessly eschewed. Thirdly and lastly, a sub-committee appointed by the Congress prepared a proclamation, which is now being signed by all leading Ulemas, Pandits and religious and political leaders of all communities, declaring it sinful on the part of any member of any community to attack persons, property or places of worship and making it incumbent upon everyone to defend the victim against the aggressor, even if the latter belonged to his own community, and to show toleration and respect for people of other religious persuasions.

#Congress