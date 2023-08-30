WE are extremely anxious to avoid anything like a controversy with Lala Lajpat Rai at a time when his health does not and cannot possibly permit his taking part in one. But there is one part of his statement on the present situation in regard to which we are constrained to say a word less by way of criticism than of supplementing his views. We refer, of course, to the part in which he lays down certain general propositions regarding the present deplorable Hindu-Muslim differences in Punjab. We are in complete agreement with Lalaji that “a unity based on mere sentiment or otherwise patched up for mere temporary purposes on the basis of hatred of a third party, will not last long.” But when he goes on to say that “a unity or pact arrived at between Hindus and Muslims of other Provinces who do not fully understand the problem of Punjab will not be of any durable value,” that “the verdict of the Ulemas about the Councils and government service has been openly flouted by the great bulk of educated Muslims in Punjab,” and that “any compromise or settlement which ignores the latter, who alone count in Punjab” will be worthless, he lays down propositions which are all true literally, but which nevertheless are liable to be misconstrued as ignoring a vital fact. This fact, patent to all who have closely studied the matter during the last two years, is that the only way of bringing about a solution to the Hindu-Muslim question in Punjab is to bring the pressure of public opinion outside Punjab effectively to bear upon the people of this Province, especially the Mussalmans.