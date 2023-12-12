WHEN we come to the remedies suggested by Lala Lajpat Rai for the present deplorable situation, we find that subject to one or two reservations, to which reference will presently be made, they are the only remedies that can be expected to prove efficacious. “To my mind,” he says, “there are two ways of solving the Hindu-Muslim question. The first is that of Mahatma Gandhi. He exhorted the Hindus to show complete trust in the Mahomedans and adopt an attitude of complete surrender. The Hindus have declined to accept this, and the matter ends there. The second is to come to a definite and abiding understanding about the positions which the communities have to occupy in the future government of the country and then to localise the remaining causes of the trouble.” It is necessary to make our preliminary observations on a question of fact. We are not aware that the Mahatma ever asserted that complete surrender on the part of any community was the way to a permanent solution of the communal problem in India. Had he done so, it is not the community concerned which would have been responsible for its failure to act up to the impossible advice, but it is the Mahatma himself who would have proved his complete unfitness for political leadership. What the Mahatma did, however, was something very different. Undoubtedly, he wanted the communities to banish mutual suspicions from their minds. But this was only a part of the way. The other and equally important parts were that “both should have a common purpose, a common goal, common joys, sorrows,” and that they should learn how to “adjust their differences” on the common-sense principle of yielding in non-essentials and respecting each other’s rights and convictions.