HINDU-MUSLIM UNITY

IT is an unfortunate fact which cannot be denied that owing to a variety of causes, the relations between the two great communities, particularly in Punjab, have become strained, so much so that attempts are not wanting to magnify private quarrels into communal riots, and passion and heat are imported where mutual toleration and cool judgment are necessary. Apart from immediate and more or less superficial causes of the difference, a little calm deliberation will show that Hindu-Muslim differences are constantly cropping up because there exists a feeling deep down in the mind of most of the members of the two communities that their interests are not identical because they profess to follow different religions. This mental attitude colours all their outlook on life and breeds an atmosphere of suspicion and distrust as between the members of the two communities of whom late Sir Syed Ahmad loved to speak of as the two eyes of a fair maiden. A little further analysis will show that the existence of this feeling can, in turn, be itself traced to another cause, viz, the want of a proper amount of training in the essentials of common citizenship. In other words, Hindus and Mahomedans — and for that matter, Sikhs and Christians — think in terms of their respective religions, instead of thinking in terms of their common Motherland, because they are lacking in the necessary amount of common patriotism. In his speech on Thursday, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya made a correct diagnosis of this chronic disease of disunity. Replying to the question why there was want of unity, he said the reason was that there was not to be found among them the necessary amount of common patriotism.