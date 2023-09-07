We now come to that part of Dr Kitchlew’s recent pronouncements in respect of which there is least room for a difference of opinion — his observations on Hindu-Muslim unity. These observations may be classified under three heads: those of a general nature, in which the learned doctor emphasised the paramount need for Hindu-Muslim unity, deplored the existing differences which had undone the great work accomplished by Mahatma Gandhi and his associates and cemented by the commingling of the blood of members of both communities at Jallianwala Bagh, and expressed his determination to bring back the lost unity at any cost; those in which he traced the causes of the present trouble; and those in which he outlined the methods by which he hoped to get rid of this trouble. Regarding the first of the three classes, we can imagine no difference of opinion among patriotic and self-respecting Indians. The learned doctor was perfectly right when he reminded the Mussalmans that although they were religiously connected with Arabia and Turkey, their real home was India, that wherever they might go, whether Arabia, Persia or Kabul, they would be regarded as Indians first and last, and that those who asked them not to love their motherland were simply misleading them. He was equally right when he reminded the Hindus that if there were any among them who were entertaining the idea of either ousting the Muslims from India or Hinduising them, they were only deluding themselves. To many, these observations might sound no better than platitudes. But no honest man can deny that there are men among both communities who do stand in need of being reminded of these platitudes.