HINDU-MUSLIM UNITY

ONE of the most important resolutions adopted by the Special Congress relates to the question of Hindu-Muslim differences. This question, which during the last year and a half has been exercising the minds of all patriotic Indians, especially in Upper India, has assumed tremendous importance during the last few months, with the result that the Special Congress has had to devote an amount of time and attention to it which would have been thought excessive by the most communally minded among us barely a year ago. For a time, indeed, it looked as though even the question of Council Entry, which was primarily and principally responsible for the decision to hold a Special Congress, would be relegated to the back seat, and if eventually it was not so relegated, it is certain that the question of communal differences received at least the same earnest and anxious consideration at the hands of the Congress as any other question, not excepting the question of Council Entry itself. Of the four resolutions adopted by the Congress at the instance of the committee which had been appointed early in the session to deal with this difficult matter, one dealt specifically with the recent deplorable riots. By this resolution, the Congress, while expressing its profound regret at and its strong condemnation of the incidents, appointed a committee consisting of two Mahomedans, two Hindus and three others for the purpose of visiting the places where disturbances have occurred and investigating matters with a view to fix the responsibility for them and publicly condemn those who are found guilty of such reprehensible acts.

#Congress