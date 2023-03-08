 HOW CRIME IS MANUFACTURED : The Tribune India

Lahore, Thursday, March 8, 1923

TO us the discussion on the budget of the Punjab Legislative Council meeting is important for the plain speaking in which some of the hon. members indulged on the most important of all subjects at the present time in the Punjab, that of the Government’s policy in regard to political agitation. Almost every member who took part in it had something to say about the need for much larger retrenchment than what either the majority of the Retrenchment Committee had recommended or the Government itself had decided to effect. Almost everyone resisted the plea for further taxation on the ground that the possibilities of retrenchment had not been exhausted, that the utmost limit of taxation had long before been reached, and that the incidence of any further taxation, if imposed, would in all probability fall upon those least able to bear it. Several of the members, moreover, dwelt upon the highly significant fact that the financial difficulties of the Province were closely connected with the advent of partial reforms, and argued that the only remedy for the present situation was provincial autonomy. Had the Council been given the budget power, said one hon. member, the deficit could easily have been wiped out. Without Indianisation of the Services, said another, they could not effectively reduce the cost of their administration. The Reforms, said a third member, had landed the Province in bankruptcy, because they were not meant to be a success. But while all this was true, the part of the debate on which the attention of the public will for obvious reasons be concentrated is that in which the Government was plainly told that it was not political agitation but its own policy in regard to it which was responsible for the increased expenditure on the Police, on prosecutions for political offences and on jails.

