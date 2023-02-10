HOW TO COMBAT REPRESSION

NOW that there are signs of the Punjab Government having again embarked upon a career of repression, the question which we ask all political-minded and self-respecting Indians in this Province to seriously consider is, how best they can combat and defeat this policy. For the orthodox Non-co-operator, who believes that the last word of political wisdom is contained in the Bardoli resolutions, the answer is easy. “Carry out the constructive programme,” he will say, “and in particular use khaddar, and the prisons will open their doors.” This, we find, is the advice which Lala Duni Chand gave to his Province and people at the moment of his arrest. This faith in the efficacy of the Bardoli programme for a purpose for which it was not intended was, however, never shared by the community generally, and today the number of those who share it is smaller than at any time in the past. It is, at any rate, to those who do not believe in the Bardoli programme in this sense, who, while prepared fully to carry it out, believe that it must be supplemented by other measures before it can lead to any definite political results, that we put our own question. Too often it is assumed that this large body of men has nothing in particular to do, that not being either Non-co-operators in the orthodox sense or co-operators in the sense in which no man with any patriotism or self-respect in him can be a co-operator in a subject country, their only function is to bide their time, to wait until there is a turn in the tide. This assumption is erroneous. It cannot be the duty of any properly constituted individual to look on while a policy fraught with disastrous consequences to both the administration and people is being followed. Opinions differ as to the step to be taken; they cannot differ as to the necessity of each individual and group of individuals doing their best to secure the abandonment of this policy.