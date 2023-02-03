HOW TO GET POLITICAL PRISONERS RELEASED

IT will soon be a year since the saintliest man in India was sent to prison for no other and graver offence than that of striving to win for his country its birth-right of “Swaraj,” and it is quite natural that the country generally and Congressmen in particular should ask themselves how the anniversary of the event can most fittingly be celebrated. The Working Committee has already issued its edict. A peaceful hartal is to be observed throughout the country on the day, and in places where the day is observed as a New Year’s Day, business is to be suspended at least after noon. Meetings should be held in all places recording the determination of the country to carry on the non-violent struggle until the country’s demands are conceded, and the whole week from the day of the Mahatma’s arrest to the day of his conviction should be devoted to concentrated efforts for the collection of funds for the Tilak Swarajya Fund, the enrolment of volunteers and the propagation of khaddar. It remains to be seen whether the new party will accept this programme, either entirely or with necessary modifications, or will chalk out a separate programme of its own. But the thought will naturally occur to everyone that the duty of the country is not fully or properly discharged merely by observing the day as a day of sacrifice. It is at least equally necessary for all patriotic and self-respecting Indians to search their hearts and to answer the question, whether they have done everything in their power, each in his own way, to secure the release of the Mahatma and other leaders, Hindu or Mahomedan, whom only the intensity of their love of the country and their passion for freedom has thrown into prison. It is by this searching of hearts that they will be judged by contemporaries as well as the outward manner in which they will celebrate the occasion, important as this undoubtedly is.