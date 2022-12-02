 Immediate Swaraj —What it is not : The Tribune India

Lahore, Saturday, December 2, 1922

Immediate Swaraj —What it is not



THE question has been asked again and again both by friendly and hostile critics, what is the Swaraj which the Congress has made its immediate objective? The question is best answered by pointing out in the first place what this Swaraj is not. It does not mean the severance of the British connection unless and until it is made clear beyond the possibility of doubt that that connection is incompatible with India’s highest self-fulfilment as a nation. It does not mean, secondly, that every vestige of power and authority and all the departments of the administration must be actually transferred to the people of India or their chosen representatives immediately. The Congress knows, for instance, that there cannot be immediate and complete transfer of all power and all authority without immediate and complete power of self-defence, and that India has been brought to so helpless a state that even if the efforts were put forth to develop her power of self-defence, she would take some time to complete the process. It knows also that the problem of India’s foreign relations and of the Indian States is a problem to which it has given no attention yet, and that in the natural course of things it will take a little time to transfer all power and authority in these departments to an Indian Parliament. What precise period the process of actual transfer in these cases must cover is a matter for discussion and not for dogmatic assertion, and we are not aware that any sensible person has ever dogmatised about it except merely by way of stating in a general way that given the will, the process should not take more than a decade. This last is all that is meant by those advocates of self-government who qualify their demand for Swaraj by this statement that a deceleration must be made after consultation with India’s chosen representatives.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

3
Punjab

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

4
Nation

2 youths arrested for harassing South Korean woman on Mumbai street

5
Lifestyle

Zakir Khan's stand-up special 'Tathastu' to stream on Prime Video

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin British police officer voices his concern on racism, says 'was beaten in 1970s for being a mixed-race kid'

7
Brand Connect

Warehouse Update - Let's Keto Gummies Australia Untold Truth You Must Know It

8
Entertainment

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

9
Nation

Mumbai airport chaos: Computer systems restored after nearly 2 hours

10
Nation

NRI forgets bag with jewellery worth Rs 1 crore in cab, Noida police recover it

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

Top News

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

'Happy Malaysia', main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast, arrested from Delhi airport

NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...

Rajasthan man gets wife killed in ‘road accident’ to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money

Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money

4 accused have been arrested

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Will be voluntary, not mandatory

3 months on, cops yet to act against ‘offender’ couple

Spurious drugs: 3 months on, Sirmaur cops yet to act against 'offender' couple

Furnished fake degree for drugs licence


Cities

View All

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

Amritsar police crack blind murder case of woman running PG

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Rs 9.3-cr NGT fine to be spent on treating waste

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Several buildings on JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Doaba braces up for ‘NRI milni’ on December 16

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Police step up security to check rising crime

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert