Immediate Swaraj —What it is not

THE question has been asked again and again both by friendly and hostile critics, what is the Swaraj which the Congress has made its immediate objective? The question is best answered by pointing out in the first place what this Swaraj is not. It does not mean the severance of the British connection unless and until it is made clear beyond the possibility of doubt that that connection is incompatible with India’s highest self-fulfilment as a nation. It does not mean, secondly, that every vestige of power and authority and all the departments of the administration must be actually transferred to the people of India or their chosen representatives immediately. The Congress knows, for instance, that there cannot be immediate and complete transfer of all power and all authority without immediate and complete power of self-defence, and that India has been brought to so helpless a state that even if the efforts were put forth to develop her power of self-defence, she would take some time to complete the process. It knows also that the problem of India’s foreign relations and of the Indian States is a problem to which it has given no attention yet, and that in the natural course of things it will take a little time to transfer all power and authority in these departments to an Indian Parliament. What precise period the process of actual transfer in these cases must cover is a matter for discussion and not for dogmatic assertion, and we are not aware that any sensible person has ever dogmatised about it except merely by way of stating in a general way that given the will, the process should not take more than a decade. This last is all that is meant by those advocates of self-government who qualify their demand for Swaraj by this statement that a deceleration must be made after consultation with India’s chosen representatives.