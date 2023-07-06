IMPERIAL BANK CASE

THE appeal from the judgment of Justice Kajiji in the Imperial Bank injunction case was disposed of by a Bench of the Bombay High Court consisting of the Chief Justice, Sir Lalubhai Shah, and Justice Kemp on Tuesday last. The judges upheld the previous decision and remarked that since there was no real risk to the pecuniary interest of the Imperial Bank’s shareholders, the interim injunction could not be continued. So far as the depositors of the Alliance Bank (in liquidation) are concerned, the decision will probably be most gratifying to them because it will mean the almost immediate payment of 50 per cent of their deposits. On public grounds, the litigation has been useful and has served its purpose. Publicity, we believe, in a matter of this kind was the last thing which the government desired. At any rate, the manner in which the payment of 50 per cent by the Imperial Bank to the creditors of the Alliance Bank was announced, the government’s reply to the enquiry by the Indian Merchants’ Chamber in Bombay and the studied silence on the subject which the Government of India maintained till it was forced to own up its share — and it was the very prominent share of the prime mover in the matter — all these things combined lend colour to this view. Probably, the Government of India thought that its conduct in regard to this affair would never be publicly questioned, much less form the subject matter of a lawsuit. And now not only has there been a lawsuit with some very inconvenient disclosures, but also the Finance Member at Tuesday’s meeting of the Indian Legislative Assembly was heckled with questions on the subject.